Mike Bohn Will Be Named USC’s New Athletic Director, School Reportedly Doesn’t Want To Allow Urban Meyer To Be Hired

The drama surrounding USC’s football program has been cranked up to a new level.

According to the LA Times, Cincy AD Mike Bohn will be named as the new man running the athletic department for the Trojans on Thursday. However, it’s apparently not all gravy.

According to Scott Wolf on Tuesday, Bohn has been told he can’t hire Urban Meyer as the next football coach. Wolf indicated that Bohn was hesitant to accept the job with that restriction. It’s unclear if the issue of Urban Meyer has been ironed out or not. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The fact Bohn has agreed to take the USC job tells me that it’s extremely likely USC backtracked on any issues they might have had with Meyer.

There’s no reason at all to not hire Meyer. All the man does is win football games. This isn’t church. It’s college football, and pretty much anything goes.

If USC wants to become nationally relevant, then Meyer is the man who can get them there. Bohn and everybody else knows it.

The fact Bohn was reportedly hesitant to take the job with restrictions on hiring Meyer tells me the issue has been solved.

If not, then why would Bohn accept the position? It would seem to indicate the former Ohio State coach is Bohn’s top target, and his acceptance on the job was dependent on hiring the three-time national champion.

We’ll see what happens, but I’ve seen nothing to convince me Meyer isn’t going to Pasadena. There might be some hiccups along the way. That’s the world of college sports, but I’m not buying anything different until I see it.

I thought Meyer would be the coach of the Trojans in 2020 before this season even started. Now, I feel stronger than ever about it.