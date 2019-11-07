Scott Frost Says Nebraska Being A Trash Program Hasn’t Impacted Recruiting

Nebraska football coach Scott Frost wants people to know recruiting isn’t struggling under his watch.

The Cornhuskers are currently 4-5, and one of the biggest jokes in all of America. However, recruiting apparently hasn't suffered.

In a Twitter video posted by Matt Reynoldson on Wednesday afternoon, Frost responded to a question about recruiting, and said in part, “People see where this is going and we’re not gonna lose sight of that.”

You can watch his full comments below.

Despite struggles on the field, Scott Frost says the #Huskers are having no trouble recruiting for the future. “People see where this is going and we’re not gonna lose sight of that.” pic.twitter.com/vCih4r7ViN — Matt Reynoldson (@MattReynKLKN) November 6, 2019

People see where this is going? Where exactly is Nebraska going, Scott? They might have one more win so far than they had last year, but the Cornhuskers look like they’ve regressed in year two of Frost’s tenure.

They’re bad. I’m talking very bad. They lost to Purdue in a fashion that should humiliate a program with their history.

I think we can all see where this is going. It’s going straight into the trash. Let’s not forget that the Purdue loss isn’t the only bad one here.

They got dominated by Indiana and absolutely destroyed by Minnesota. A program like Nebraska shouldn’t be losing to either of those teams.

Losing to the Buckeyes is one thing. Getting destroyed by the Gophers is absurdly embarrassing.

Personally, I hope Frost stays at Nebraska for a long time. He clearly doesn’t have them ready for battle against the big boys.

Why would I ever want that guy to leave?

Never change, Frost! Never change. Watching him disappoint at Nebraska has become one of my favorite things in college football.