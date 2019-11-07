‘The Mighty Ducks’ Is Being Made Into A Series On Disney+

Disney is rebooting “The Mighty Ducks” for a new series on its streaming service.

According to DiscussingFilm.net, the plot of the series will center on a boy’s mom starting a new team after his kicked off his junior Mighty Ducks team. There is no official release date yet, but the series will be released on Disney+. (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

Production is believed to be beginning in February 2020.

This is such a stupid idea that I don’t even know where to begin. Why is Hollywood intent on remaking everything that’s ever been successful?

Remaking “The Mighty Ducks” should honestly be against the law. It’s an all-time classic, and I can pretty much guarantee this series won’t be nearly as good.

Even at the ripe age of 27, I still enjoy the hell out of the films. Why? Because they’re all perfect.

Are the plots of the three movies absurd? Yes. It’s about a guy who gets a DUI being forced to mentor little kids.

I’m not a lawyer, but I’m pretty sure the last person a judge wants mentoring little kids is somebody who drives drunk.

Yet, Coach Bombay led them to tons of wins. It’s truly the comeback story of a generation.

Despite that, Disney is hellbent on making more “Mighty Ducks” content. Hard pass on this one from me. Will I probably check it out? Sure, but that’s only because I won’t be able to help myself.

Am I happy about it? Hell no. Some classics just shouldn’t be touched.