‘This Is A Mole!’ Abby Huntsman, Meghan McCain Are Not Fans Of Anonymous WH Source

Abby Huntsman and Meghan McCain made it clear Friday that they had no patience for a book coming from an anonymous White House source.

Both women made the case that whoever it was should come forward to voice any concerns, otherwise there was no way to be sure it wasn’t just someone with a personal grudge who wanted to stir up trouble.

WATCH:

McCain responded first, saying, “It’s cowardly to do this anonymously, and if you have this much umbrage for the person you’re working for, and administration you’re working for, you should do an interview saying how bad it is. For me, I don’t know who this person is. They could be anyone with any vendetta.”

Huntsman immediately followed by suggesting that it was a bad idea to normalize that kind of behavior. “I’m really tired of trying to normalize things under the Trump presidency that we’re going to look in, like, ten years from now, and it’s not normal, like, outing the whistle-blower’s name,” she said. “I don’t find that normal which is why I don’t like that. This is also not normal. When you have a Democratic president that someone else is leaking stuff, the people that like this anonymous person are not going to be happy at that moment. I think it feels very icky to me.”

Huntsman went on to suggest that Behar might not like having a mole in the White House as much if she liked the president. “If there’s a mole in there, you’re not going to like that,” she said.

“This is about the United States of America, not ‘The View.’ We’re talking about our country,” Behar protested.

“It’s important for what is right and what is not right, and I don’t think we should base that off the Trump presidency,” Huntsman continued.

WATCH:

Behar continued to push back, claiming that the coming book was nothing more than a “tell-all,” but Huntsman shot back, “This is not a tell-all. This is a mole.” (RELATED: ‘That Is A Cheap Attack Line’: Abby Huntsman Throws Down With Sunny Hostin)

McCain agreed, adding, “For me, I think it’s an act of betrayal, and if you hate him so much, fine. Then come out and — I still think you should be using your name, and I know on the other side what it feels like to have people spread complete lies about you in books to make money and HBO movies and it’s garbage. I think the person who’s doing this, and the publisher should 100% put their names on it.”