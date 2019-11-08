PREVIEW: Wisconsin Needs To Beat Iowa

Ladies and gentlemen, Wisconsin needs to ball out Saturday against Iowa.

The Hawkeyes and Badgers are both entering the game at 6-2. In order to salvage any respect out of this season, the Badgers have to win. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s that simple. If Wisconsin loses to Iowa, it’s over for us. I don’t care if we go 9-3 and win a solid bowl game. Who cares?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Nov 7, 2019 at 10:25am PST

We either make the B1G title game, win the West and play in a major bowl game, or this entire season was pointless.

You can say that’s too high of expectations, but you’ll have a loser mentality if you do.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Nov 6, 2019 at 6:04pm PST

If we beat Iowa and Penn State takes care of business against Minnesota, then we’re in control of the Big 10 West.

If we lose to Iowa, then we might as well pack it in for basketball season. It’s gut-check time in Madison, and I hope like hell our guys are ready.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Nov 3, 2019 at 10:00am PST

Iowa is no joke. They’re a hell of a ball team, and they’ll be inspired to light us up. Luckily, we’re playing in Madison, and the crowd will have Camp Randall rocking.

I hope the college football world is ready because I know I am. We might have lost to Ohio State and Illinois, but this is different.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Oct 19, 2019 at 6:55am PDT

Iowa is our neighbors, but we won’t have any hospitality. The Badgers will take care of business and smash the Hawkeyes into the ground.