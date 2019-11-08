College Student Goes Viral For Worst Half-Court Shot Attempt You’ll Ever See

An Abilene Christian University student went viral for a horrific half-court shot attempt.

In a Twitter video posted by the team late Tuesday night, the unnamed student had the opportunity to win $1,000 if he could drain the half-court shot.

To say things went horribly wrong might be the understatement of the week. The kid launched the ball into the stands.

Watch his unbelievably bad attempt below.

That young man should never touch a basketball again. Hell, he should be banned from sports forever. Did he not understand the basics of basketball?

He cocked his arm back like he was Matthew Stafford circa 2011 trying to fire a ball 75 yards down field to Calvin Johnson.

That wasn’t even close!

I understand missing a half-court shot. I even understand a kid who isn’t a good basketball player missing badly.

However, I don’t understand how you launch the ball right over the hoop and 40 rows into the stands. This dude thought he was Michael Scott or something.

I’d say better luck next time, but I’m doubting this dude gets anywhere near a basketball court anytime soon.

What a hilariously bad shot!

