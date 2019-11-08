REPORT: Deion Sanders Could Be Florida State’s Next Football Coach

Deion Sanders is apparently in the mix to take over the Florida State Seminoles.

FSU is currently searching for a new coach after canning Willie Taggart last weekend. Sanders has reportedly found himself on the short list of candidates.

According to Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo late Thursday night, the legendary NFL player has “emerged as a candidate” to take over the Seminoles. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

NFL Network analyst and Hall of Famer Deion Sanders has emerged as a candidate for the Florida St. head coaching job, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo. A fascinating situation that could unfold. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 8, 2019

This would be absolutely awesome. Sanders was a star for the Seminoles, absolutely dominated the NFL, won two Super Bowls, and will forever be remembered as one of the greatest athletes to ever pick up a football.

If FSU is trying to make a major splash, hiring Sanders would do that and a whole hell of a lot more. It’d immediately become one of the biggest storylines in all of football.

If the former Cowboys and Falcons star starts roaming the sidelines in Tallahassee, the eyes of the college football world would be on the Seminoles nonstop.

Sanders would probably also crush it in the recruiting game. We’re talking about Prime Time. We’re talking about one of the greatest to ever do it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PRIME (@deionsanders) on Oct 23, 2019 at 6:26am PDT

Now, do we have any proof whatsoever that Sanders would be a competent coach at the college level? Nope. Not one shred of evidence to suggest he can coach at all.

However, he can hire great coordinators and position coaches. I have no doubt FSU will give him the money he needs to assemble a great staff.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PRIME (@deionsanders) on Sep 6, 2019 at 12:27pm PDT

I don’t know if he’d win with the Seminoles, but I know that it’d be awesome to watch. Now that this idea is in my mind, it just has to happen.

Hire him, FSU. Don’t wait one second longer. Hire Prime Time immediately.*

*My apologies to Lane Kiffin. He’s now been bumped to number to one my dream list of candidates for FSU. Don’t hate me, Lane. You’re still my guy.