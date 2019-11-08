Investigative Team Update: Tom Steyer’s Bonehead Aide, Trump Saved Veterans Day In 1995, The Media Skews Sondland’s Testimony

Cheers to the weekend!

For this week’s investigative team roundup, video columnist Stephanie Hamill sat down with Daily Caller News Foundation managing editor Ethan Barton and investigative reporter Andrew Kerr to run down the investigative team’s weekly projects. Today’s docket: Tom Steyer’s aide just got busted, that time President Trump saved the 1995 Veterans Day Parade in New York and the media stealing the narrative on Gordon Sondland’s testimony.

Make sure to check out the rest of our behind-the-scenes, Patriots-only videos on YouTube, and ⁠— if you haven’t already ⁠— go and subscribe to our channel.

In the meantime, let us know in the comments what YOU want to hear discussed in our upcoming videos.

Take advantage of your subscription. This is your chance to become part of the conversation and help us shape all of our future coverage.

Make sure you go and follow us on all of our social media pages:

Check out our Twitter: https://goo.gl/fnYe4v

And Facebook: https://goo.gl/ W5junb

And our Instagram: https://goo.gl/ mhVr1Y

And don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube channel!