Ivanka Stuns In Jaw-Dropping Vanilla Top And Pants Combo During Morocco Trip

Ivanka Trump definitely turned heads when she stepped out Friday in a jaw-dropping vanilla top and pants combo during her final day in Morocco.

The first daughter looked just as stunning as ever in the long sleeve top and matching colored pants set as she spoke during a global economic program for women, at the Palais des Congres, in Sale.

She completed the incredible look with loose hair, a beautiful turquoise brooch, and cream-colored high heels.

To say she looked perfect would be a serious understatement.

Later, the first daughter toured the Specialized Institute in Aircraft Aeronautics and Aircraft Logistics (ISMALA), a technical and vocational education training (TVET) center in Casablanca.

“‪2 days, 5 deliverables, 1 incredible W-GDP trip to Morocco! #WGDP,” Ivanka captioned a clip she shared on Instagram showing her in the terrific outfit and speaking about her trip to the country in support of W-GDP, a global women’s development and prosperity initiative.

At each step along the way, the first daughter's fashion sense has truly shined. Most notably, she got everyone's attention when she shared a couple photos on her social media account Thursday, wearing a striking satin emerald-green skirt and top combo, for meetings with Morocco's Head of Government and Foreign Minister "to sign implementing documents to further legal reforms in property rights that will actualize the economic empowerment of Moroccan women," per her post.

