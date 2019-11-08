Klopfer’s Former Patients Speak Out Against Abortion Doctor Who Hoarded Over 2,000 Fetal Remains, Telling Stories Of Fear And Violence

Late abortionist Ulrich Klopfer died on Sept. 3 after hoarding thousands of fetal remains on his property.

“I begged him and asked to stop. I started screaming and crying and I said, ‘Please stop, I don’t want to do this anymore,'” one woman told CBS-affiliated TV station WANE 15.

Patients of the infamous Ulrich Klopfer told tales of fear and violence they experienced at the hands of the late abortion doctor, saying that Klopfer operated without any concern for his patients.

The stories come after family members found 2,246 medically preserved fetal remains on the 79-year-old abortion doctor’s Illinois property in September. Authorities later discovered another 165 fetal remains stashed in the trunk of one of Klopfer’s cars. Klopfer, who died on Sept. 3, ran three abortion clinics in Indiana during his lifetime and performed over 30,000 abortions since he began operating in 1974.

The abortion doctor’s patients spoke out about Klopfer’s harsh bedside manner and occasionally violent behavior toward them in interviews that aired Thursday on WANE 15, a CBS affiliate in Fort Wayne, Indiana. (RELATED: Abortion Doctor Who Hoarded Fetuses Faulted WWII Bombings For His ‘Perception’ Of Humanity, Filmmaker Says)

Jessica Bowen obtained an abortion from Klopfer at the age of 18 in 2013, she told WANE, and she detailed an experience full of fear and violence.

“It was excruciating,” she told the TV station, saying that she arrived at the clinic anxious about her upcoming abortion. “It was so painful.”

Klopfer performed the abortion with little regard for Bowen and refused to stop the procedure even when she begged him, she said, ordering a nurse to cover Bowen’s mouth.

“I begged him and asked to stop,” Bowen said. “I started screaming and crying and I said, ‘Please stop, I don’t want to do this anymore,’ and he looked at the nurse and told her to keep me quiet because I was going to scare the other patients.”

Former patient Abby Whitt, who was 18 when she received an abortion from Klopber at his South Bend, Indiana, clinic in 2013, said Klopfer ordered her to “shut up and stop crying,” during the abortion.

“At one point I was crying and screaming because of the pain and the trauma and he told me to shut up and stop crying,” Whitt said. “I just remember being scared of him. I don’t think he cared about the patients at all.”

Kelly Bowker received an abortion from Klopfer in 1992 at his Fort Wayne clinic at age 17. She described how Klopfer didn’t want to know her name and didn’t offer advice or council. “He just came in, did what he wanted to do, and then he left,” Bowker told WANE.

Another patient, Serena Dyksen, said she obtained an abortion at Klopfer’s South Bend clinic after someone close to her raped her. After the procedure, she described being in “horrible, horrible pain” and “so weak.”

Klopfer yelled at her for “yelling in pain,” she said. “There was just no care, no compassion at all. He was just a very nasty man. Even afterwards when I went to recover I ended up hemorrhaging everywhere and he never came back in to even check on me. He just sent me home.”

“When I stood up blood just went everywhere,” she said to WANE. “So my dad had to carry me out. I was so weak and I was so busted, and I was 13.”

Klopfer’s license to perform abortions in both South Bend and Gary, Indiana, was revoked in 2015. The Indiana Medical Licensing Board indefinitely suspended his license in August 2016, NBC affiliate WNDU reported — a move Vice President Mike Pence, who was Indiana’s governor at the time, pushed.

“The horrific discovery of 2,246 fetal remains in abortionist Dr. Klopfer’s Illinois home is appalling & should shock the conscience of every American,” Pence tweeted in September. “While I was Governor of Indiana we took his medical license away & passed a law requiring fetal remains be treated with dignity.”

The Indiana Medical Licensing Board found Klopfer guilty of five allegations, WNDU reported, citing a Right to Life of St. Joseph County press release. The board’s mood appeared to change when Klopfer admitted he did not report the rape of a 10-year-old girl by a family member, the anti-abortion group said.

The board found Klopfer guilty of both failing to report abortions performed on 13-year-old girls within three days as required by law and failing to keep up professional and medical standards.

The board also found him guilty of failing to obtain consent from patients at least 18 hours before the abortion procedure, of failing to provide qualified staff to monitor anesthesia, and for submitting over 1,800 erroneous or omissive termination of pregnancy reports.

“Well let me put it this way, the attorney general’s office and the Right-to-Lifers are in bed together,” Klopfer told WNDU in 2016. “How is that?”

The Indiana attorney general’s office filed a January 2016 complaint saying Klopfer had failed to provide qualified people to monitor sedated patients who were obtaining abortions.

