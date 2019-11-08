Man Tending His Chickens Unloads Shotgun At Armed Intruders Who Assaulted His Fiancée

A man in Glen Burnie, Maryland said he leveled his shotgun when two armed intruders broke into his home and attacked his fiancée.

Thomas Fisher was reportedly outside feeding his chickens at 7:30 a.m. when he heard his dog barking, and ran back to the house to investigate.

“I pushed open the front door and noticed two gentlemen inside my house holding down my girlfriend,” he told the Baltimore Sun.

Fisher said he noticed the intruders had a gun and a large knife, but it did not dissuade him as he briefly retreated to grab a piece of pipe.

When he returned to the house for a second time, pipe in hand, “the guys were running down towards the basement.” This gave Fisher a chance to get inside the house and retrieve his shotgun. He then fired two blasts into one of the intruders’s legs.

“I didn’t wanna kill him. I couldn’t have lived with that on my mind,” he told the Sun. (RELATED: Here’s A Super Cut Of Second Amendment Enthusiasts Exercising Their Right To Self Defense)

Thomas Fisher, who shot & wounded one of two intruders at his home; “I’m an American , I’m gonna have my gun & I’m going to shoot someone when they enter my house” @FOXBaltimore pic.twitter.com/Jx7lqUs4MM — John Rydell (@JohnRydell1) November 7, 2019

“If I didn’t have [a gun] who knows what they could have done?” Fisher added. “They could have shot and killed both of us and then what? The guys could have got away scot-free. But no, I’m an American, I’m gonna have my gun and I’m gonna shoot somebody when they enter my house and that’s just all there is to it.

Police are investigating the incident and believe that all four individuals involved know each other, reports the Sun. Fisher says he does not know either of the alleged intruders.

The man who was shot, Tyler Perdue, 20, as well as Fisher’s fianceé, 28, were taken to a local hospital, both with non-life threatening injuries, according to police. Perdue has been charged with 13 crimes including home invasion, first degree assault, reckless endangerment and armed robbery.