Megyn Kelly Launches Personal Instagram Account With Bombshell ABC Whistleblower Tease

Journalist Megyn Kelly launched her personal Instagram account Friday morning with news that she obtained an exclusive interview with the woman who was fired after ABC’s Amy Robach video leaked.

Robach was caught on camera alleging that ABC killed her interview with dead alleged child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre, according to a video Project Veritas released Tuesday.

“The employee who sort of marked that click in the system and then moved on to CBS and got fired this week because they suspected she leaked this thing to Project Veritas. … Well, we just sat down with her in an exclusive interview,” Kelly said in her first Instagram post. “And we got the full story, and I think you’re going to be fascinated by it.”

WATCH:

Kelly first teased the news Thursday evening and tweeted she had “just joined Instagram” and suggested people would want to hear what she had to say in her first post. (RELATED: Megyn Kelly Goes After The Media For Active Bias)

I just joined Instagram – have a feeling you’ll be interested in my first post – coming Friday morning. Pls follow me there at: @therealmegynkelly. Have some news coming your way… — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) November 8, 2019

The employee who reportedly had access to the tape had moved from ABC News to CBS News. A CBS spokesperson declined to comment to Page Six.

CBS News fired that employee Wednesday after ABC executives notified CBS of the situation, a TV source said, Page Six reported.

Following the leak, ABC News denied it killed the interview because of pressure from Buckingham Palace, who Robach said threatened ABC News after finding out Prince Andrew was a part of the story. The anchor added that she “had all of” the reporting years ago in the video.

She walked back her comments in a statement Tuesday and said that it was a moment of frustration and stated that she did not have enough information backing up the interview to run it at the time.

Kelly will post the interview with the fired employee in question on her new Instagram account and on YouTube, the journalist said Friday morning.

