Project Veritas Drops Letter From ABC ‘Insider’ — Did CBS Fire The Wrong Person?

Project Veritas shared a letter reportedly from the ABC ‘insider’ who leaked footage of Amy Robach complaining that her bombshell story on Jeffrey Epstein had been quashed.

James O’Keefe tweeted a link to the letter Friday afternoon, adding, “BREAKING: ABC Insider: Why I, alone, released the Amy Robach Epstein tape.”

BREAKING: ABC Insider: Why I, alone, released the Amy Robach Epstein tape. https://t.co/iPaR2Kd4ze — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) November 8, 2019

A note from Project Veritas indicated that the letter had been sent by the ABC insider who had furnished the video “in light of the actions taken against those wrongfully identified as involved in the leaking of the tape and the reactions of ABC news to their spiking of the story on Jeffrey Epstein.” (RELATED: Katie Pavlich Ties ABC’s Epstein Cover-Up To Clintons, Stephanopoulos)

The letter was divided into several sections, directly addressing the author’s fellow man, fellow ABC employees, the wrongfully accused, Amy Robach and the higher ups at ABC News.

qTo the author’s fellow man, an explanation of the reasons for coming forward:

I came forward with this information bearing no motives other than to have this information public. I did not and do not seek any personal gain from this information whether it be financial or otherwise and will always decline. When I became aware of this moment, I had the same reaction as many of you did. Anger, confusion and sadness. I care not about petty political quarrels and only hope for the best in all of us.

The insider then addressed the rank and file at ABC, saying that they were largely good people who were simply doing their jobs and would continue to do so. To the wrongfully accused, a former ABC employee reportedly fired by CBS on Thursday, the author expressed sadness at the actions taken in the wake of the release of the footage.

To Amy Robach, the author offered an apology:

I am most certainly sorry. Not for my actions or for this to center around you, but for what is clear to have happened. When I first stumbled across this, my initial reaction was outrage. But this soon turned towards empathy. I can not imagine doing all the hard work to only have it shelved.

The insider’s final words were directed at ABC News, taking the company to task for forgetting the history, purpose and importance of the First Amendment. “I challenge all of you to actually look inwards and remember why this company engages in journalism,” the letter concluded. “I went to Project Veritas for the sole reason that any other media outlet else would have probably shelved this as well. I thank all of them, and James, for seeking truth.”