REPORT: ‘Seinfeld’ Actor Charles Levin’s Body Found Partially Eaten By Vultures

More details about “Seinfeld” actor Charles Levin’s death have come out.

Levin’s body was found July 13 near Cave Junction, Oregon after being reported missing by his son June 28, according to a report published Thursday by Daily Mail.

His body was found on a remote road, which locals claim is too dangerous to drive on. Levin had been dead for days before his body was found by authorities, according to documents obtained by the Daily Mail. The actor appeared to have fallen down a ravine while attempting to get help.

Levin’s body was reportedly naked and he was missing some of his internal organs, says a report released by the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety.

There “were signs of animal scavenging likely in the form of turkey vultures as there was evidence of bird feces on and around the body.”

His body was identified through dental records and his death was recorded as “accidental.” (RELATED: Authorities Find Human Remains In Oregon Believed To Be Actor Who Once Appeared In ‘Seinfeld’)

“It looked like he was trying to take a back route to Grants Pass [where he lived],” the man who found Levin’s body told the Daily Mail back in July.

Harrowing details about how #Seinfeld actor Charles Levin died, and what happened to his body afterwards, have been revealed: https://t.co/uUnn9wu021 — Monsters and Critics (@monstersandcrit) November 8, 2019

“But the road he went down was remote and doesn’t have any signs,” he added. “It’s easy to get lost and GPS doesn’t work.”

“His car was pretty banged up and was off a logging trail,” the source said. “I went up on foot, hiking. I wouldn’t have driven up there by myself, no way. I think he might have made a few bad decisions.”