Title Of ‘Stranger Things’ Season Four, Episode One Revealed, Is Called ‘Chapter One: The Hellfire Club’

The writers of “Stranger Things” gave the fans a little treat with a recent tweet.

The official twitter account for the writers of the hit Netflix show tweeted out late Wednesday night a photo of the script for the start of season four. (REVIEW: ‘Stranger Things‘ Season 3 Is Incredibly Impressive, Might Be The Best One)

As of this moment, the script shows the title for the season four premiere is “Chapter One: The Hellfire Club.” You can see a photo of the script in the tweet below.

looking for new members… are you in? pic.twitter.com/P1xAWNUPss — Stranger Writers (@strangerwriters) November 7, 2019

Let’s go! Who is ready to run through a damn wall right now? The Hellfire Club? Oh, hell yeah.

I don’t even know what that means, but I’m already all in. I’m so in on the Hellfire Club that I don’t even know where to begin.

I’m ready to go to war with the crew from “Stranger Things” right now to get Hopper back and find out what the hell is going on.

We still don’t know the exact release date for season four, but the odds are high that it’ll arrive in 2020 or very early 2021.

What I do know for sure is that the hype machine will only get cranked up more and more with every passing day and tidbit of information we get.

Hawkins, Indiana, is a place that has captivated America. Of course, as the fans know, we’re not going to be in Hawkins anymore. At least, we won’t be there entirely.

Sound off in the comments with your predictions for season four. I’m absolutely lit right now.