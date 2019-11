The Ultimate Black Friday Shopping Guide 2019 Amazon Edition (Updated)

This Article Is Updated Throughout The Week, Prices Are Subject To Change*

Black Friday can be a day of joy for some, but a day of stress for others. If you like shopping and getting great deals without the hassle, look no further. We’ve done the research and found the best Black Friday deals before the crowds hit! That’s right, Amazon has decided to release some of their black friday deals early, letting people reap the savings beforehand.

11/5:

1. Instant Pot Multi-Use Cooker

If you’re looking for a new way to cook your favorite foods, we’ve found the perfect purchase for you. This Instant Pot Duo 60 is America’s number one multicooker. It serves up to six people at a time and holds up to six quarts of food. This cooker performs the functions of a pressure cooker, a slow cooker, a rice cooker, a steamer, a yogurt maker, a warmer, and sautés. The accessories included in this purchase are a 1,000 recipe app, how-to online videos, a stainless steel inner pot, a steam rack and so much more. All accessories are dish washer safe, so there is no need to worry about cleaning up after you’re culinary creations.

If you decide to purchase this item, you will not be disappointed. Those who have bought this product gave it an average rating of 4.6/5 stars. One customer has said, ” this is so easy to use, and it’s the perfect size for one or two people. I’ve been making a lot of stews, and I’ll saute the onions, carrots, and meat (if I’m using meat) then add everything else, seal it, and set it for 7 minutes on high pressure. I let it release naturally and have a perfectly cooked, tasty meal every time. This gives me enough for 4 or 5 servings”.

This item is on sale now for 40% off. Hurry and get yours today before the sale ends!

2. Bissell EV675 Robot Vacuum Cleaner

This Bissell EV675 Robot Vacuum Cleaner is exceptional. It’s triple action cleaning system provides a powerful suction to clean up even the toughest of messes. An awesome feature of this robotic vacuum is that you can schedule a cleaning time to automatically clean your house if you are away. The sleek design is great for cleaning those hard-to-reach spaces like under the couch or table. There is 100 minutes of active vacuuming within a single charge because of the Lithium Ion battery.

Customers love this product. One has stated, “We purchased the Bissell EV675 on a whim, because our hard floors seem to be increasingly dusty/dirty, even with daily sweeping. I was extremely skeptical about the cleaning performance of a robot (seemed gimmicky to me), but I have to give it to the little guy, he’s exceeded my expectations! We have two small kids and meal time = mess time, so I’m routinely running the robot after dinner to clean the floor while I’m picking up the kitchen. I’m blown away by the difference it’s made, and I LOVE the remote, which is very helpful if you want to guide or direct the robot to clean a certain area or mess. It does a fantastic job picking up cheerios and crackers left behind by the kids, and I’m always surprised at the amount of dust in the dirt bin. It’s super easy to program and we have ours run at 10am every day when the house is empty. The robot always seems to find its way back to the dock, so it’s ready to clean again after dinner! This thing even cleans under our couch, and is extremely quiet, so it’s not obnoxious to run while we’re home”.

Hurry up and get yours today for 45% off!

3. Echo Show 5

The Echo Show 5 Compact Smart Display With Alexa will help manage your day with ease. You will be provided with endless entertainment, as this display can ask Alexa show you movies, television shows, or the news. This display makes it possible to call friends or family who have the Alexa app, Skype, or any other Echo device. When asked, Alexa can also perform household functions. She can show you the feed from security cameras placed around your home, regulate lighting, and set thermostats to your preferred temperature. On top of this, the Echo Show is a fantastic tool to have by your side when in the kitchen. Alexa can show you step-by-step recipes, update calendars, and draft to-do lists. If you’re in a rush, don’t worry. The Echo Show 5 can show you weather and traffic patterns so you can prepare for what’s coming next.

This product received an average rating of 4.4/5 stars. One purchaser has said, “I think it is pretty cool that I can watch the daily news briefing on my alarm clock. I can get the weather for today or the week’s forecast displayed. I can play music with decent sound (much better than most clocks sound) on my alarm clock. It displays the date and weather information in the top left corner and alarm time in the top right. All of that is voice activated. I can also use my voice to set the alarm (and turn it off) rather than fiddling with 3-4 buttons, or holding one down while it cycles through 24 hours. You can also manually set it in the settings with the touch screen. The alarm sound can also be set to come on quietly and gradually increase in volume. It also sets it’s own time automatically. It’s great to have one less clock to reset (or swap batteries). The screen can automatically dim at night or you can just manually set a time-frame to do so”.

This item is currently on sale for 33% of the original price. Don’t miss out on this amazing deal and get yours today!

4. APEMAN Portable Projector

This APEMAN Mini Portable Projector is unbeatable for the price. This projector includes a 4.0 LCD bright color display technology, making it 70% brighter than other projectors on the market. Your viewing experience is sure to be unmatched. This APEMAN can project up to 180 inches. Whether you’re chilling in the backyard with friends and family or having a movie night inside on a rainy day, this projector is the best option for you. The state-of-the-art cooling system embedded within the projector decreases the noise of those pesky fans that can interrupt your visual experience. The built-in dual speaker system offers great sound quality without having to connect another speaker. The best feature of this projector is it’s easy operation. You can connect your device through HDMI, USB, Micro SB, or VGA ports. Items you may connect include laptops, game consoles, and smartphones.

This is one of the most sought after projectors, receiving an average rating of 4.6/5 stars. One customer has proclaimed, “the quality of the image is amazing. The picture quality is good even in high light as seen in some of the pictures.. of course with no light or low light the picture quality is at best. The projector puts out low noise, the cooling fan is nice and quiet I’ve had other projectors that were very noisy, witch made it annoying when you are trying to enjoy a movie. But this projector is quiet witch lets you enjoy the movie. The speakers on this projector is more than fair.. it’s nice and loud. With clear sound doesn’t sound nasty at max volume like other projectors. You also have the option of connecting to a sound bar for better sound quality. The size of this projector is very convenient. Small and slim almost the size or your hand, that’s impressive. I compared the projector to the Amazon fire stick remote as shown in pictures. Over all I’m very happy with my purchase and I highly recommend this APEMAN mini projector.. Well worth your money”.

Hurry up and get your APEMAN projector today for 20% off!

5. Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet

This tablet is a great option for your little one who’s constantly on-the-go. This Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet comes with a kid-proof case, a built-in stand, a one year subscription of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited, and a two year worry free guarantee. Amazon FreeTime includes access to 20,000 applications, videos, books, audiobooks, games, and most importantly, educational content from popular broadcast services like PBS, Nickelodeon, Disney, and so many more. All of this content is streamable through Wi-Fi or downloadable. After the one year subscription is over, Amazon FreeTime will come with a price tag of $2.99 per month. A feature of this tablet parents will most enjoy is the screen time controls, setting educational goals, and filtering content that you may not deem suitable for your child. This seven-inch tablet has 16GB of storage and up to seven hours of battery life. Your child will not be disappointed with this tablet, and neither will you!

This Amazon Choice product is currently listed an un unbeatable price of $59.99 (40% off the original price). With an average rating of 4.5/5 stars, this is a steal! Customers have left raving reviews about this product. One says, “did some research & so glad we took the risk to preordered this tablet. As if the included headphone bundle, 2 year guarantee & 1 year Amazon subscription all for $100 didn’t pay for itself, It’s a great tablet! The case is wonderfully kid proof. It has a squishiness to it so mega protection, but not a solid case that hurts lil toes or hardwood floors when it drops. We haven’t even put on the screen saver yet or memory card because it’s pretty self sufficient. The access my daughter has to interactive & educational apps, games, shows is endless”!

11/7:

6. Echo Dot 3rd Generation

This Echo Dot 3rd Generation is on sale for 40% off the original price. This product is Amazon’s most popular and most compact smart speaker. The rich sound quality is unbeatable on this tiny device. To make your listening experience the best it can be, you can pair this Echo Dot with the 2nd generation Echo Dot for a stereo sound system feel. One of the best parts of this device is the voice control feature. You can ask Alexa to stream your music from Amazon, Apple Music, Sirius XM, or Spotify. Alexa not only can play your music, but she can also answer any questions you may have, read the news to you, save you time by checking the weather, set alarms, and so much more. Alexa can also control household most functions you may find to be tedious such as setting the thermostat, locking doors, or turning on the lights. This Echo Dot 3rd Generation is a great product, especially for the reduced price of $29.99.

This Amazon product has an overall average rating of 4.6/5 stars. With that being said, don’t take it from us. Take it from those who have already purchased the product! Customers have left raving reviews about this Echo Dot. One has said, “I had no idea I’d love Alexa so much – I wake up in the morning and she does the routine I’ve set up, and she’s so comforting and useful and fun overall. My husband and I played Skills trivia games for hours last night. If we had kids it would be even more super useful (kids workouts, stories, games) – we even had a goodnight story read to us by Alexa and it was awesome. I’m really loving it. The Echo Dot itself is pretty great – the sound quality is pretty good, the bass when turned up is not that great, but if you really want to rock out you can connect it to other speakers or just use something else instead. I’m really surprised by how much I like the Alexa app (and the Echo Dot), because I’m a little resistant to technology, but it’s pretty easy to figure out and feels like a new little buddy in the home. I’m excited to get some SmartHome stuff now so I can turn on/off lights, heat, etc”.

Make sure to take advantage of this deal today!

7. V-MODA Crossfade M-100 Headphones

These sleek headphones are a great purchase for anyone who likes jamming out to their music. The V-MODA Crossfade M-100’s are lightweight and foldable, making traveling with these headphones a snap. The Steelflex headband makes these headphones nearly indestructible. They are resistant to extreme temperatures, humidity, and excessive UV exposure. These headphones have a unique hexagon shape that conforms to the natural lines of your head, providing the ultimate comfort experience. One feature that sticks out from the others about these headphones is the immersive 3D soundstage component. This will provide you with the sound of a live performance by including deep bass and life-like vocals. Also, these headphones are completely customizable, as you can choose from an array of optional custom shield kits.

The majority of customers love these headphones. One has said, “I finally found the headphones I was looking for. I tried various open backs including the Fidelio X2 and AKG k7xx but they seemed to leave me desiring a lot more. In the end these headphones feel the most like the “Mark Levinson Sound System” on my Lexus. I was worried the headphones may be “too bassy” as some reviews pointed out. I am not a bass head but these headphones had perfect bass did not feel over powered or burdening in any way. I also enjoyed the Sennheiser sounds but this headphone is the one I am most happy with. I highly recommend you try it out if you feel the headphones you tried feel underpowered or boring. These headphones make my songs come alive, and it has such a nice “color palette” and “sound stage”.

You don’t want to miss out on this amazing offer. Make sure to get yours today for the discounted price of $149.99!

11/8:

8. Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones

Bose noise canceling Wireless Bluetooth headphones are on sale for Amazon’s Black Friday Deal! These QuietComfort headphones feature three levels of noise cancellation for a noise-free listening experience in any environment. The built-in Alexa certified by Amazon allows you to “communicate” with the headphones for easy access to information, music, etc. The dual-microphone system rejects noise during conversations for better quality of sound reception. It is recommended to use these headphones with the Bose Connect App to get access to hassle-free bluetooth pairing, personalized settings and first notice to future updates. You can also enable Bose AR – an audio-only version of augmented reality on the app. Bose AR is the first of its kind. Using it together with the app, you can experience an innovative way of traveling, exercising, learning and playing.

77 percent of customers love this new version of Bose better than its traditional versions and rated it five stars. When talking about the quality of music, one noted that, “I put on the Bose and it was surprisingly and significantly lighter and better fitting than either of the others and the sound was basically perfect. Good bass, full range of highs and lows.” Another talked about the effectiveness of its noise cancellation, ” I put on my new headphones, settled into my seat, hit play on my travel playlist, and everything else disappeared. I didn’t realize just how good the noise cancelling function worked until I took the headphones off for a minute. The noise of the plane seemed almost deafening.” Many others have also said great things, “Unbelievably happy with this product. I cannot live without out my Bose QC 35 II’s (even considering a second one to keep at work). It is empowering to put these on and all the noise pollution just goes away.” Treat yourself during the holiday seasons once a year with this great deal! You can save 20 percent with only $279.00!

9. iRobot Roomba E5 (5150) Robot Vacuum

With the fast pace of technology development nowadays, are you still cleaning your home in the traditional way? iRobot Roomba E5 (5150) Robot Vacuum will relief you from all the heavy and repetitive housework that stops you from enjoying the holiday seasons. Compared to iRobot’s old series, Roomba E5 has a more efficient power-lifting suction for better pick-up performance. It is ideal for homes with pet. Its premium 3-stage cleaning system cleans the dirt, pet hair and all the other tiny chucks on your floors that are hard to remove by traditional ways of cleaning. All you have to do is to rinse the washable bin inside the vacuum when it finishes its work. The vacuum also features full suite of sensors that navigate the machine around and under objects and furnitures to find cover every corner in your homes. The battery life lasts at least 90 minutes before automatically recharging. With iRobot Home app, Alexa or Google Assistant, you can better control the vacuum by customizing what you need.

Majority of the customers are satisfied with their purchases. In their reviews, they all talked about how this vacuum can access corners that are hard to get by hands and how the machines lasts long and efficient. A customer wrote a long review on this product, “Overall, I like this newer Roomba model. It is clearly an improvement over our older models. It does a nice job of cleaning our hardwood floors, and I especially like the larger debris bin. The vacuum did not get stuck while cleaning like our older ones sometimes did, although you still need to pick items up off the floor before using it, especially any electrical cords. The app stores data about the cleaning job the vacuum performs including when the job was done and how long it took. If you have tile or hardwood flooring in your home, this iRobot Roomba is definitely worth consideration.” If you are looking for a Robot Vacuum with a good deal, save $70 and get iRobot Roomba for only $329.99!



