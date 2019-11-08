‘It’s Un-American!’: Meghan McCain Slams Steyer For ‘Buying Votes’

Meghan McCain ripped into 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Tom Steyer during a Friday segment of “The View,” calling it “un-American” that he would try to buy support.

McCain and her cohosts on the ABC talk show were discussing the fact that another former New York City mayor — gun control advocate and billionaire Michael Bloomberg — might be considering a late entry in the Democratic primary. (RELATED: ‘The View’ Blasts Trump Jr. For ‘Outing Whistleblower’ — Their Network Just Fired Epstein-Story Leaker)

“He’s somewhat moderate,” Sunny Hostin said of Bloomberg. “He was a Republican, then an independent, and so I think he will attract some moderates. I don’t know. I think he certainly is good on climate change and good on gun control, but when you think about stop and frisk policies here in New York with black and Latino men — ” Hostin went on to argue that “Stop and Frisk” could hurt him with minorities.

“There was a lot of crime before he came in. A lot of crime,” Joy Behar pointed out, adding, “The fact that he was targeting blacks is wrong. I agree with that, if that’s true. Some people blame the police department for that. Some people blame him. I don’t really know. All I know is crime stopped.”

“I think he’s great for New Yorkers, but I would pay good money to see Mike Bloomberg interact with somebody who makes $50,000 a year in Iowa, or less, $20,000 a year,” McCain jumped in. “I also know him well. He was one of my father’s pallbearers. I disagree with him vehemently on many things. The idea that you can come in because you’re a billionaire, and you’ll pay for voters, it’s not working for Tom Steyer,” she said, laying out the timeline and suggesting that the only way Bloomberg could rally the kind of support he needed would be to follow suit.

“He spent his own millions to become a leading advocate on gun control,” Behar objected. “He’s spending his own money on something he believes in.”

“But you can’t buy voters,” McCain shot back. “Tom Steyer is actively trying to do that right now. I think that is un-American and disgusting, and I do not think that you should be buying voters in the United States of America, and the idea you can come in because you’re a billionaire at this late state in the game, I’m not for it.”

“Let me ask you a tough question —” Behar attempted to interrupt but McCain kept going.

“To get on the debate stage, he had to pay I believe $150 per Facebook ad per person, and it had to do with the polling why he got in the original debate stage. I don’t think that’s American,” McCain concluded.