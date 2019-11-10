Celebrate Demi Moore’s Birthday With These Jaw-Dropping Looks

It’s Demi Moore’s birthday on Monday.

In honor of the 57-year-old actress’s day, we searched the internet to find her hottest and most jaw-dropping looks on the red carpet and stage to date. And there truly have been some incredible ones over the last several decades. (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)

Born in Roswell, New Mexico, the “G.I. Jane” star got her first big break in the entertainment industry when she was 19 years old and scored a role on the popular ABC soap opera “General Hospital” in 1982. (RELATED: Celebrate Anna Kendrick’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Looks)

She soon appeared on the big screen with a part in “St. Elmo’s Fire” in 1985. But it wouldn’t be until she scored the lead female role in a romantic drama called “Ghost” in 1990, alongside such stars as Whoopi Goldberg and Patrick Swayze, that she would become a household name and worldwide celebrity. (RELATED: Celebrate Samantha Hoopes’ Birthday With Her Hottest Looks)

And the rest, as they say, is history. Moore would go on to become one of the most sought after actresses of all time. Some of her most memorable films would have to be “Indecent Proposal” in 1993 and “Disclosure” in 1994. (RELATED: Celebrate Kate Upton’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Shots [SLIDESHOW])

On top of all that talent, she is still one of the most gorgeous women in Hollywood. She recently stripped down for a nude cover shot for Harper’s Bazaar magazine’s October issue and looked just as stunning as ever. But you don’t have to take our word for it. Check out this list of her hottest looks and let us know if you agree. (RELATED: Take A Look Back At Adriana Lima’s Career With Victoria’s Secret)

Here’s to hoping this year is her greatest one yet. Happy Birthday, Demi! (RELATED: Check Out The Hottest Looks From The 60th Grammy Awards [SLIDESHOW])