Jacoby Brissett Out Against The Dolphins, Chad Kelly Elevated To The 53-Man Roster

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett is out Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.

According to Adam Schefter, Brissett is out with his knee injury, and former Ole Miss superstar Chad Kelly has been elevated to the 53-man roster.

Colts’ QB Jacoby Brissett has been downgraded to out for Sunday’s game vs. Miami. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 9, 2019

Colts today elevated quarterback Chad Kelly to the 53-man roster from the practice squad, perhaps a hint on Jacoby Brissett’s availability for Sunday vs. Colts. Colts also waived wide receiver Deon Cain and defensive tackle Kyle Peko. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 9, 2019

Brian Hoyer will get the start for the Colts, but that’s a mistake. With Brissett not playing, they need to be all in on Swag Kelly.

Embrace the chaos and start the man who tore it up in Oxford, Mississippi. The whole football world wants to see Chad Kelly on the field.

I have nothing against Hoyer, but who cares if he’s on the field. Nobody is tuning in to watch Brian Hoyer throw the football.

Chad Kelly? Yeah, you can go ahead and mark that down as required viewing for football fans. The man is incredibly fun to watch on the field.

He’s got the speed and the attitude NFL fans love in a quarterback.

Do it, Indy. Play Chad Kelly until Brissett is healthy. This shouldn’t even be a tough call. Start our boy Swag Kelly!