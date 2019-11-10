Military

US Marine Corps Celebrates 244 Years Of ‘Semper Fi’

Virginia Kruta Associate Editor

Sunday, November 10, marked the 244th birthday of the United States Marine Corps. Both the celebrations — and the celebratory ribbing from other service branches — spilled onto Twitter.

The Marine Corps kicked off the celebration, saying, “Today, we celebrate our heritage and honor the sacrifices of those who fought before us.”

Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps Troy E. Black shared a note he had received in honor of the Corps’ birthday from Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy Russell Smith. “With the ‘teufel hunden’ as our maritime partner, there is no battlespace we cannot dominate together!” it read in part. “Please pass a heartfelt HOOYAH to your outstanding Marines, on behalf of our Sailors around the world. It remains our solemn honor and privilege to serve alongside the Corps, and we look forward to the future of our force.”

The U.S. Department of Defense offered birthday greetings to “the most powerful fighting force on the planet.”

The Army shared a message of camaraderie, saying, “Join us in celebrating and honoring the U.S. Marine Corps’ birthday, service, and commitment to our nation.”

Marine Corps Recruiting shared a birthday cadence hype video that would shame most college football programs.

And the Air Force offered cover from above. “Give us a call whenever you need some #airpower.”

The White House had a special message for the Devil Dogs.

Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence had a personal message for one special Marine.

And then the USMC veterans started in.

Gunnery Sergeant Jessie Jane Duff held nothing back, tweeting, “On the 8th day, God created Marines to protect our beloved nation. The Devil groaned and said, ‘Oh sh*t.'”

Marine veteran, Purple Heart recipient and Fox News contributor Johnny Joey Jones shared a series of throwback pictures. (RELATED: Marine Veteran Turns Tables On Joe Scarborough’s Claim That The AR-15 Is ‘Weapon Of War’)

And then came the inevitable good-natured ribbing from other branches of service.

Retired Army Colonel Kurt Schlichter referred to the Corps as the “Naval Infantry” as he wished them “244 more years killing America’s enemies!”

Army Ranger veteran Sean Parnell offered heartfelt thanks, tweeting, “On June 10th 2006 we were in a fight for our lives in Afghanistan. We were minutes away from being overrun.
Then US Marines showed up with the Afghan National Army.”

Navy SEAL veteran and Republican Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw also offered thanks — for his “first taste of military discipline from a knife-hand wielding Gunny.”

To the United States Marine Corps: Happy birthday, hoorah, and semper fi.