LSU Leads Week 12 College Football Polls, Alabama Drops

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - NOVEMBER 09: Joe Burrow #9 of the LSU Tigers runs with the ball during the second half against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the game at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief

The latest college football polls were released Sunday afternoon, and LSU is sitting at the top.

The top 10 in the Coaches Poll are as follows:

  1. LSU
  2. Ohio State
  3. Clemson
  4. Alabama
  5. Georgia
  6. Oregon
  7. Minnesota
  8. Oklahoma
  9. Utah
  10. Baylor

The top 10 in the AP Poll are as follows:

  1. LSU
  2. Ohio State
  3. Clemson
  4. Alabama
  5. Georgia
  6. Oregon
  7. Minnesota
  8. Utah
  9. Penn State
  10. Oklahoma

Obviously, it’s not surprising at all that LSU is at the top of the polls. Now they’re not at the top of the playoff rankings, but that could change Tuesday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

After beating Alabama in epic fashion, you’d be foolish to not view the Tigers as a top two team. Right now, the voters clearly think they’re better than Ohio State.

Again, after the dominating win we saw yesterday, it’s not hard to see why.

As for Alabama, they dropped a bit, but are still high. The question now is whether or not a one-loss Alabama can make the playoff.

We’ll see where they’re at in the playoff rankings, but it’s not looking good for fans of the Crimson Tide.

 

Minnesota also made huge gains in the polls after a dominating win over Penn State. The Nittany Lions were viewed as the second best team in the B1G, and the Gophers just dog walked them all over the field.

From start to finish, Minnesota looked like the much better team. Now, we’ll have to see how they stack up against Iowa and Wisconsin.

 

Sound off in the comments with where your team is ranked, and your thoughts on the week 12 polls.