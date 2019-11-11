Abby Huntsman Calls Nikki Haley ‘The Most Ambitious Politician Since Hillary Clinton’

Abby Huntsman called Nikki Haley “the most ambitious politician since Hillary Clinton,” saying that her new book was meant to “butter up” the right people in order to propel her next move.

Huntsman made the comments Monday during a segment of ABC’s “The View.” (RELATED: ‘This Is A Mole!’ Abby Huntsman, Meghan McCain Are Not Fans Of Anonymous WH Source)

The conversation began with Haley’s recent claims that she was pressured by both former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and former White House Chief of Staff General John Kelly to undermine President Donald Trump.

Meghan McCain suggested that Haley’s comments might be aimed at protecting a potential future run for Haley, saying, “This looks like somebody who is very interested in having a good relationship with the administration … She might be looking to run for president in 2024, and she’s not saying no about that. It’s politically motivated and obvious.”

Huntsman agreed, adding, “I find her to be probably the most ambitious politician since Hillary Clinton. I do, and I don’t call this a tell-all book to me. These are all setup books. Don’t read it to really get an authentic view of that person. What she’s doing is trying to butter up to the right people that she can — They can help her win the next election.”

Kelly reportedly gave a brief response to Haley’s accusation, saying, “If providing the president with the best staffing advice from the government so he could make an informed decision is working against Trump, then guilty as charged.”