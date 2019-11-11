Biden Promises That Trump’s Attacks Are ‘Helping Me In Every Way’

2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said President Donald Trump’s attacks related to his son Hunter Biden are helping him in “every way.”

The former vice president has come under fire from the president for his son Hunter Biden’s business dealings in Ukraine. Hunter Biden’s business dealings and Joe Biden’s subsequent alleged involvement have made headlines since Trump said he discussed the matter with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a July phone call. Democrats subsequently launched an impeachment inquiry into Trump in September.

Joe Biden said that rather than hurting him, Trump’s attacks are helping him. (RELATED: Biden On His Inaccurate War Story: ‘The Details Are Irrelevant’ For Decision-Making)

“They’re helping me in every way,” Joe Biden told CNN Friday.

A New York Times-Siena College poll released on Nov. 8 found Democrats who reside in pivotal states for the general election (Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Arizona and Florida) would vote for a moderate presidential nominee over a progressive. This nominee would look for common ground with Republicans, the Times reported. The poll found Joe Biden as the front-runner in five out of six of these states.

2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts has also gone after Joe Biden as the two Democratic front-runners battle to be the Democratic Party’s presidential choice. Joe Biden called Warren’s attacks on him “elitist”and wrote in a Nov. 5 Medium post they “reflect an angry unyielding viewpoint that has crept into our politics.”

Warren suggested these comments from Joe Biden reflect an attitude toward women that tells women “over and over” that they are not allowed to be angry. “I am angry and I own it,” she said in a Friday campaign email.

Joe Biden said his rebuttal to Warren’s attacks intended to fight back rather than imply anything sexist. (RELATED: Biden’s Brother Used Him To Leverage Family Business Investments, Source Says)

“I was responding to a comment she made,” Joe Biden told CNN. “She said that anyone who disagreed with her and took her on, on her issue of Medicare for All, somehow either was a coward, wasn’t willing to stand up and state what they thought. Somehow doing something — I think the phrase was should be in a Republican primary. When we talk about Medicare for All, people talk about taking two years, five years, 10 years to get it done. That doesn’t give any real reassurance to people out there.”

