College GameDay Is Going To Waco, Texas For Baylor Vs. Oklahoma

ESPN is taking College GameDay to Waco, Texas, for Baylor/Oklahoma on Saturday.

The announcement was made Saturday after the Bears beat TCU in overtime. The game will feature the 8-1 Sooners against an undefeated Baylor team. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

There weren’t a ton of great options on Saturday for GameDay, and this game has playoff implications. Baylor controls their own fate, and the Sooners could sneak into the playoff if they win out.

It’d be a very tough ask, but it’s possible. The only other solid option was 7-1 Navy against 7-2 Notre Dame in South Bend.

ESPN could have maybe picked Clemson vs. Wake Forest as well. However, neither one of those games is likely going to even be close.

There was also Iowa vs. Minnesota, but going to Iowa City when the Hawkeyes have three losses seems a bit dumb.

Baylor vs. Oklahoma in Waco is the proper decision. It’s been a long time since the Bears were super competitive, and now they’re in the thick of it for the playoff race.

If you’re a fan of the team, you have to love the position you’re in. There’s no doubt the game against Jalen Hurts and Oklahoma is going to be a great one.

You can watch it Saturday at 7:30 EST on ABC. It should be a fun one.