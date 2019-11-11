REPORT: Drake Booed By Fans After Surprise Headlining Los Angeles Music Festival

Musician Drake was reportedly booed by fans when he took the stage at Tyler, The Creator’s music festival.

Drake appeared as a surprise guest at Tyler’s Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival on Sunday, according to a report published by the New York Post. Fans apparently thought Frank Ocean was going to be the surprise guest, and were a little upset by who really took the stage.

this was PAINFUL to watch drake literally got boo’d off stage ???????? #campfloggnaw pic.twitter.com/Ic6PenmPXc — ➳ trash (@trashminajx) November 11, 2019

“We want Frank!” fans yelled while others booed, videos from the event showed.

“It’s been love. I go by the name of Drake. Thank y’all for having me,” Drake said before he walked off the stage. (RELATED: The Internet Is Freaking Out Over The New Ink Drake Got After Beating Beatles’ Record)

The “God’s Plan” singer only played nine songs before leaving the stage. His exit came 20 minutes before his scheduled exit, the NYPost reported.

Not everyone at the concert was a Drake hater. One fan expressed his anger at the Drake haters on his Twitter after the show.

DRAKE WAS FUCKING LIT THANK YOU @tylerthecreator and FUCK YOU to all the fans that booed Drake off. Bunch of ungrateful fucks ruined it not only for myself, but I’m sure for Drake and Tyler also because that man didn’t even say bye and thanks like he always does. #CFG2019 pic.twitter.com/NARS0kJ42D — Christopher Ryan (@Chris_Alcocer1) November 11, 2019



Tyler, The Creator seemingly addressed the incident on his Twitter.