Watch The Trailer For Upcoming Horror Movie ‘Fantasy Island’ With Michael Pena And Lucy Hale

“Fantasy Island” looks like it’s going be an awesome film.

The trailer dropped for the upcoming movie, and the plot, according to IMDB, is, “A horror adaptation of the popular ’70s TV show about a magical island resort.”

The cast is also loaded. It’s led by Michael Pena and Lucy Hale, but the rest of the lineup is also incredibly strong. (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

Judging from the trailer, it’s going to be full of suspense and wild twists and turns. Give it a watch below. Fans of the horror genre will be pumped.

This looks absolutely awesome. The concept of getting to pick a fantasy, play it out and then finding out it’s not what you think is a great baseline for a movie.

I haven’t seen one second of the TV show, but it really doesn’t matter to me. Just with the movie as a standalone horror interpretation, I think it looks great.

Plus, Hale and Pena are two awesome talents. Pena is one of the best actors in Hollywood, and I’ll give anything he’s in a chance.

You can catch “Fantasy Island” in theaters February 14, 2020. It looks like this one will absolutely be worth checking out.