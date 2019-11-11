Fat Boy Fall Is The Vibe And Movement Of 2019 That Everybody Needs To Embrace

Ladies and gentlemen, Fat Boy Fall is the movement of 2019 that we should all embrace.

In an attempt to bring a little more joy to everybody’s life, I decided to invent Fat Boy Fall (aka FBF). The women had Hot Girl Summer, and now it’s time for the men in America to finally get something that is our own. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

See, you probably all think FBF is only for actual fat people. You probably think you have to be obese to participate.

Well, you’d be wrong.

FBF is all about living your best life. You want a beer at 10 in the morning? Help yourself. You want to sit on the couch and watch football all day? Knock yourself out.

Sick and tired of your girlfriend getting up in your grill with nonstop complaints about yours sports viewing habits and beer drinking traditions? Tell her it’s time to move on.

The movement has nothing to do with your body shape. It’s all about your attitude. Once the flannels start coming out, Fat Boy Fall is officially underway.

The moment you embrace it, you just start feeling like a winner. Look at me in the photo below. Just a man with his beer, football and flannel.

If FBF could ever be described in one picture, it’d be the one below.

In life, there’s a lot of people who are full of negativity, and they want to spread that negativity to your life. You can’t let them do that.

Just hit them with a quick, “Hey, it’s FBF. We’re not dealing with your junk today.” Damn, I got chills just typing that line out.

If you’re not down with FBF, then you’re no friend of mine. If you’re not down to watch football, enjoy the cool fall air and just dominate life, then you don’t belong in the Fat Boy Fall movement.

Again, look at how cool this flannel I’m wearing is as I take over the internet.

Fat Boy Fall is a movement and a vibe taking over America. Either get with us or get the hell out of the way. There are no other options on the table.

Now, please excuse me as I continue my ascension to the top thanks to FBF.