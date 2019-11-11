Former ‘Bachelorette’ Hannah Brown Wins 2019 People’s Choice Award

Former “Bachelorette” star Hannah Brown took home the Competition Contestant of 2019 award at the People’s Choice Awards on Sunday night.

Brown beat out two of her exes, Colton Underwood and Tyler Cameron, who also participated in the “Bachelor” franchise, according to a report published by Entertainment Tonight.

“This award means a lot to me because it just affirms that it’s OK to be vulnerable and put your heart out there, and that people will receive and give that love back,” Brown said during her acceptance speech.

“Thank you for allowing me to just be that girl from Alabama and to shine my light,” she continued. “This is awesome.”

Brown shared the news to her fans on Instagram. (RELATED: ‘Bachelorette’ Hannah Brown Ends Engagement And Shocks Fans)

“I’m cheesin’ real hard because I love you—and you guys love me back!” she captioned a photo from the evening. “Thank you all for supporting me through the crazy of this year. We won!”

The “Dancing With The Stars” contestant totally deserved this award and I am not surprised that she won it over Underwood and Cameron.

When famous people are open and vulnerable with their fans, the fans tend to love them so much more.