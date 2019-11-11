Kyle Rudolph Makes Incredible One-Handed Touchdown Catch Against The Dallas Cowboys

Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph made an insane touchdown snag Sunday night during a 28-24 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

In the first quarter against Dallas, Rudolph slipped behind the defense and into the back of the end zone when Kirk Cousins lofted the ball up to him. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The big tight end reached up and hauled it in with just one hand. Watch the awesome play below.

.@KyleRudolph82 with one of the best one-handed catches of the year! @VIkings on top early. #SKOL : #MINvsDAL on NBC

There’s no question at all that will be one of the best touchdowns we see all year. Rudolph hauling in that ball was insanely impressive.

It’s not just the fact he made the catch. It’s the fact he made it and stayed inbounds while only using one hand.

It’s not every single day you see a catch like that.

The Vikings are now 7-3, and look ready to roll for a postseason run. If Rudolph is out here making catches like the one above, they’re going to be tough to stop.

Props to him for making one of the best catches of the year and putting points on the board.