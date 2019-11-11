Editorial

Melania Gives The Perfect Nod To The Troops In Black Buttoned Coat Dress On Veterans Day

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump attend the opening ceremony of the Veteran's Day Parade on November 11, 2019 in New York City. Trump, the first sitting U.S. president to attend New York's parade, offered a tribute to veterans ahead of the 100th annual parade which draws thousands of vets and spectators from around the country. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter

Melania Trump gave the perfect nod to those who serve our country when she stepped out Monday in a gorgeous black coat dress in New York City at the Veteran’s Day Parade.

(Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

The first lady looked just as striking as ever in the long-sleeve, button-up number that went down past her knees as she joined President Donald Trump at the Veterans Day event where he gave remarks before a wreath-laying ceremony.  (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

REUTERS/Tom Brenner

(Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

She completed the classic look with loose hair, black patent leather high heels and black leather gloves. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

REUTERS/Tom Brenner

REUTERS/Tom Brenner

FLOTUS’s fashion sense is always right on point as has been noted numerous times before. Most recently, she turned heads when she showed up in a gorgeous coat and black dress with President Trump Saturday to watch the Alabama-LSU game in Alabama.

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

(Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

