‘Midway’ Makes $17.5 Million At The Weekend Box Office

“Midway” was the winner at the weekend box office.

According to The Hollywood Reporter on Sunday, the film about the famous WWII battle earned $17.5 million, which was enough for the top spot.

The film reportedly cost around $100 million to produce, which means it has a long way to go before earning all of its money back. (RELATED: Watching ‘Band Of Brothers’ Never Gets Old. Here’s Why It’s Such A Great Series)

There’s nothing like a great war movie to get the people going. American film audiences love watching the USA kill bad guys and defend the red, white and blue.

War movies are as American as cheeseburgers and obesity. We just can’t get enough of them, and Midway is one of the most famous battles of all time.

The Japanese thought they were gonna throw another right hook after the disaster of Pearl Harbor. Instead, we smacked them all over the place.

Having said that, the movie, which was released for Veteran’s Day Weekend, still has a long way to go before it hits the $100 million mark.

Only making $17.5 million during its debut isn’t exactly a ton of money when you measure it compared to what was spent to make it.

Dropping $100 million to make a movie is no small amount of money.

Either way, it’s always a good thing for America whenever a pro-USA war movie leads the box office. It’s a sign people in this country haven’t lost their minds.

We’ll have to see how it does down the stretch, but I think “Midway” is a movie we all should see.