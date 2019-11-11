No ‘Trigger Words,’ No ‘Safe Space’: Mike Rowe Explains How The Military Is Getting It Right

Former “Dirty Jobs” host Mike Rowe joined the Veterans Day celebration on “Fox and Friends” and revealed the one thing that made him especially proud when he visited military bases.

WATCH:

Rowe began by telling the story of one veteran who had made a profound impact on him. “I walk over and this guy unfolds, I mean he is more machine than man,” he said. “He was one of four surviving quadrupled amputees. He had not an ounce of self-pity. He stood up. He wouldn’t let me get a word in. He wanted to know what my dirtiest job was. And he wanted to tell me about how he and his buddies used to watch that show over there. And how much it meant to them.”

Host Steve Doocy turned the conversation to the veterans whose sacrifices they were gathered to honor. “You know, you have been on this program a number of times talking about the importance of learning a skill … One of the other things you could do is go into the military. Where would we be without these men and women who put on the uniform?”

Rowe’s answer was simple: “Nowhere. We would be nowhere at all.” (RELATED: Mike Rowe Points To 9/11 Hero As He Shares His Thoughts About Nike’s Kaepernick Ad Campaign)

Rowe went on to explain what he thought the military was doing right. “Is there a greater a meritocracy in the world? The thing I’m most proud about when I go to bases, when I visit people, they are utterly colored blind.”

“There is no conversation about trigger words. There is no safe space,” Rowe continued. “The military is not a safe space. You know. And we are having this giant social conversation about what the right words are to use and how to properly treat people and that’s terrific, that’s terrific. But in the military, you know, there is a different set of rules and there is a different reality there is a different commonality. There is really nothing new to say. Shakespeare got it right. We few, we few, we happy few. We band of brothers. Right? That’s real.”

Rowe concluded by saying that it was really the same thing he had seen during his time with “Dirty Jobs.”

“The people we profiled on that show. They knew something by and large that a big part of our society has either forgotten or become disconnected from,” he explained. “You see that with these men and women.”