Why Has The Trump Administration Been Dominated By Establishment Republicans?

With former Attorney General Jeff Sessions re-entering the political fray, reports indicate that President Donald Trump and some of his allies may be preparing to go on the attack against Sessions.

The long-time Republican Alabama senator announced Thursday night on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News’ show that he was running for the seat he held for two decades before resigning to become Trump’s attorney general. The president and Sessions have had a contentious relationship over the past few years due to the former attorney general’s decision to recuse himself from the Russia probe.

Still, Sessions’ commitment to Trump’s agenda should not be in doubt. Sessions has been a leading immigration hawk for decade, an economic populist, and a staunch social conservative. Out of all of Trump’s cabinet officials, Sessions has been the Trumpiest. So, why is the president supposedly preparing public attacks against Sessions? Has the Trump administration been conquered by Never Trumpers?

Here’s a list of people who were brought up through the Republican establishment, and have gone on to be influential members of the Trump White House.

Mary Kissel: Kissel serves as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s senior adviser, but was strongly critical of Trump during the 2016 presidential election cycle, when she was a member of the Wall Street Journal editorial board. After Kissel said in Mar. 2016 that Trump has “no principles” and “no policies,” then-candidate Trump called her a “major loser.” Kissel continued to criticize Trump early in his presidency, ripping the president for granting a meeting with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un. Now, Kissel serves as a top adviser for Pompeo and is a leading influencer of U.S. foreign policy. (RELATED: REPORT: Kim Jong Un Wanted ‘Famous’ Basketball Players As Part Of Denuclearization Deal)

James Jeffrey: Jeffrey is another senior State Department official who staunchly opposed Trump during the 2016 election. A former George W. Bush administration official, Jeffrey was one of several Republican former national security officials to sign a letter to the New York Times opposing the nominee of their party.

“We know the personal qualities required of a President of the United States,” the letter stated. “None of us will vote for Donald Trump.”

Brian Hook: Another former George W. Bush administration who was staunchly critical of Trump during the campaign, Hook has nonetheless been inside the administration since the first full month of Trump’s presidency. Hook was initially appointed by former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in early 2017, and now serves as the U.S. special representative to Iran. Hook also advised Mitt Romney’s 2012 presidential campaign, and co-founded an organization that drafted a letter signed by 121 Republican national security officials opposing Trump’s presidential run, although Hook did not personally sign that letter. (RELATED: Romney Remains #NeverTrump, Has No Plans To Endorse POTUS)

Elliot Abrams: The long-time diplomat and veteran of Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush’s administrations strongly opposed Trump during the last presidential election, writing a letter comparing the 2016 election to the 1972 election, where incumbent President Richard Nixon won a 49 state landslide. Abrams was also a key figure in the lead-up to the 2003 invasion of Iraq, which Trump has repeatedly derided as one of the biggest foreign policy blunders in U.S. history. Still, Abrams has become entrenched in the administration, and now serves as the first ever Special Representative for Venezuela. (RELATED: Rep. Ilhan Omar Harangues Ilhan Omar At Bizarre Committee Hearing)

Chad Wolf: While the president ran on drastically reforming America’s broken immigration system in 2016, the recently-promoted Department of Homeland Security secretary lobbied for that system. Wolf used to be a registered lobbyist for the National Association of Software and Service Companies, which lobbies politicians on behalf of domestic and foreign businesses to keep the H-1B visa program, which Trump has attempted to crack down on. Wolf’s appointment reportedly frustrated some immigration hawks in the administration, especially after the White House deemed more conservative figures such as Ken Cuccinelli and Mark Morgan ineligible for the job. (RELATED: The Four Ways Washington Can Fix America’s Immigration Crisis)

Courtney Mullen: Since Trump’s first day in office, Mullen has worked to vet and approve potential Trump employees, but struck an apocalyptic tone after Trump secured the nomination. As a staffer at a Republican outreach organization in May 2016, Mullen rallied her colleagues to an “end of the world” happy hour after Trump effectively clinched the party’s presidential nomination with a primary win in Indiana. Just eight months later, Mullen was serving as a key personnel staffer in the White House, a role which she still holds today.