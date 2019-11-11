‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Legend Pat Sajak Gives Update From Hospital: ‘I’m So Grateful For All The Good Wishes’

“Wheel of Fortune” legend Pat Sajak gave fans an update Monday from the hospital on how he was doing after undergoing an emergency surgery for a blocked intestine.

“I’m so grateful for all the good wishes during my recent illness,” the 73-year-old game show host tweeted to his hundreds of thousands of followers. (RELATED: ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Contestant Makes Incredible Guess)

“Happy to say that the worst has passed, and I’ll be out of the hospital in a day of two, then back to work,” he added. “(Unless [VannaWhite] has completely taken over!).” (RELATED: Melania Trump Mentioned In ‘Jeopardy!’ Clue [VIDEO])

It all comes following reports last week that the TV host would be out for the next two weeks to recover from surgery “to correct a blocked intestine,” per tweeted message on the show’s official Twitter account, according to Yahoo.com.

“Our taping on Thursday was canceled because host Pat Sajak underwent successful emergency surgery to correct a blocked intestine,” the post on the game show page read.”He is resting comfortably and looking forward to getting back to work. Taping resumed today as scheduled and Vanna White has stepped in as host.”

White has been a co-host on the popular show since 1982 and this is the very first time she has ever gotten the opportunity to host the show. Sajak joined back in 1981 and the two have been a hit with fans ever since.

Get well Pat!