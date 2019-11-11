POLL: Will Alabama Make The Playoff After Losing To LSU?

Lots of people think Alabama is still bound for the playoff after losing to LSU.

Following the Crimson Tide falling to the Tigers on Saturday, I asked the loyal readers if Nick Saban’s team could still make the playoff. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Of the 1,029 votes, 55% of people voted that they believe the Tide will still have a shot at the national title.

There is a path of Alabama, but they need some serious help. They need Oklahoma to lose again and they need chaos in the PAC-12.

Clemson, Ohio State, LSU and a 12-1 Oklahoma as the Big 12 champs are all in without a doubt. If we take the Sooners out of the equation, we’re left with one spot that a one-loss PAC-12 champion will be fighting for, a likely one-loss Big 12 champion is fighting for and Alabama.

I don’t know how the committee can put in Alabama over a one-loss Power Five conference champ. If they do, the signal is being sent that winning titles doesn’t matter.

If a 12-1 Oklahoma or a 12-1 Oregon gets left out as champions of their respective conferences, then fans are going to be rightfully pissed off.

I hate to break it to all the Alabama fans out there, but short of an unreal amount of chaos happening, the Tide won’t be in the playoff this season.