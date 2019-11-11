REPORT: Antonio Brown Not Expected To Play Again In 2019

Antonio Brown isn’t likely to play in the NFL again this season.

According to a Saturday report from ESPN, the former Patriots and Steelers receiver “is not expected” to find himself on a roster again this season. If he is signed, the league could place him on the commissioner’s exempt list, according to the same report. (RELATED: Antonio Brown Says He ‘Will Not Be Playing In The NFL Anymore’)

That means the team signing him would have to pay him, but he wouldn’t be allowed to play. Obviously, that’s not a very enticing position for an NFL team.

Brown, whose career has fallen apart in spectacular fashion, will meet with the league this week to discuss allegations of sexual misconduct.

I’ll be absolutely shocked if Brown gets signed by another team this season. I’ll be absolutely stunned. It might not even matter what the NFL decides in their investigation.

The dude is absurdly toxic. You just can’t put him in a locker room. He’s a cancer by every metric of the word.

Why would you want somebody like him around your team?

There’s only one person to blame for Brown’s incredible downfall, and it’s himself. He had the opportunity to make a ton of money in the league.

Instead, he chose a much different path. He’s found himself on three different rosters in the past 12 months, and he flamed out from all of them.

It’s honestly hard to believe how it all went so wrong for a player with so much talent.

I have no idea if he’ll play again, but I highly doubt we’ll see him on an NFL field again in 2019.