REPORT: Gus Malzahn Is The ‘Dream Candidate’ For Arkansas

Auburn football coach Gus Malzahn is apparently the man Arkansas wants the most.

According to ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg, the man running the Auburn Tigers is the “dream candidate” for the people calling the shots in Fayetteville. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

What’s next for #Arkansas after Chad Morris’ dismissal? Gus Malzahn remains the dream candidate, but there are plenty of others. Here’s my look at the job. E+: https://t.co/Ebozv5wqZ2 — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) November 10, 2019

I’m not sure Malzahn should leave for Arkansas. Will the Razorbacks call him and see if they can get him? Absolutely. You can get on that.

Arkansas will absolutely try to lure him away, but it might not be an easy sell. Malzahn isn’t exactly loved by the Auburn fanbase, but he does win a decent amount.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arkansas Razorback Football (@razorbackfb) on Nov 9, 2019 at 11:39am PST

Arkansas is in a horrific position right now. They have no talent, they’ve been trash for years and Chad Morris was canned after going 4-18.

It’s a dumpster fire for Arkansas right now. It couldn’t be much worse at all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arkansas Razorback Football (@razorbackfb) on Nov 2, 2019 at 1:59pm PDT

If Auburn is willing to keep writing checks to Malzahn, then he should probably stay there. The program is in a much better position, the team is much better and he’s got his guy at quarterback for years to come.

If you’re a person at Arkansas with any influence, you should be pushing for Mike Leach or Lane Kiffin above all else.

If neither of them want the job, then move down the list.

I just don’t see Malzahn leaving unless he thinks his time at Auburn is nearing an end. Kiffin and Leach might bolt in a heartbeat.