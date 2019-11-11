REPORT: T.I.’s Daughter Seemingly Unfollowed Him On Social Media After He Made Comments About Her Virginity

Musician T.I.’s daughter has reportedly unfollowed him following comments he made regarding her virginity.

Deyjah is reportedly not following her father on social media at all since the comments were made, according to a report published Monday by Entertainment Tonight. The outlet claimed Deyjah’s unverified accounts had previously liked tweets on Twitter calling the comments “possessive” and “disgusting.”

T.I. said he goes to the gynecologist with his daughter every year to “check her hymen”https://t.co/BKjbySjihP — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) November 6, 2019

T.I. made comments last week on the “Ladies Like Us” podcast about accompanying his daughter to the gynecologist every year to make sure she is still a virgin.

“Right after the birthday, we celebrate and then usually, like, the day after the party, she’s enjoying her gifts, I put a sticky note on the door [that says,] ‘Gyno. Tomorrow. 9:30,'” T.I shared.

The “Whatever You Like” rapper also talked about the doctor’s concerns regarding privacy before revealing that as of her 18th birthday, her hymen was still intact. (RELATED: Rapper T.I. Throws Shade At Travis Scott Over Super Bowl LIII Performance)

“The doctor’s maintaining a high level of professionalism. He’s like, ‘Well, you know sir, I have to, in order for me to share information…'” the rapper said. “I said, ‘Deyjah, they want you to sign this… so we can share information. Is there anything that you would not want me to know? Oh, OK. See, Doc? Ain’t no problem.'”

Hosts of the “Ladies Like Us” podcast issued an apology after pulling the episode.

“We are not perfect, take full accountability of our lack of action & are continuously learning along the way,” they wrote. “We know an apology doesn’t make this go away but we welcome the discussion, that’s what our podcast is about.”