Tucker, Guest Rip ‘Schizophrenic’ Leftists Who Say They Care About The Environment, Yet Want To Import ‘Climate Migrants’

Fox News host Tucker Carlson and guest Justin Haskins broke down how the concept of bringing in so-called “climate migrants” represents a “schizophrenic” approach from leftists who purportedly care about the environment.

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders introduced his immigration proposals last Thursday, which included decriminalizing illegal immigration, breaking up ICE, and importing 50,000 “climate migrants,” or third world residents supposedly displaced by climate change.

While Sanders once called open borders a “Koch brothers proposal,” Carlson noted, the Vermont senator has now “changed his mind” by advocating for something “the Koch brothers would write.”

“Why would a climate migrant have a right to come to my country?” the Fox News host asked Haskins.

After defining so-called “climate migrants” and doubting that anyone has truly been “suffering” from it, the conservative writer lamented the schizophrenia of leftist environmentalists wanting to bring people from low CO2 emission countries to the United States, where emissions per capita is much higher.

“The most bizarre part of all of this is that I thought … that human beings are causing climate change,” said Haskins. “Well if that’s true, why are we bringing people from all over the world, where they produce CO2 emissions less per person in places like Mexico and Guatemala and places like that, why are we bringing them to the United States where we produce CO2 emissions per person at a much higher rate? It doesn’t make any sense.”

“Also, if you cared about the environment,” Tucker added, “why would you want a crowded country? Isn’t crowding your country the fastest way to despoil it, to pollute it, to make it a place you wouldn’t want to live?”

Haskins pointed out that this is one of many issues the “left is schizophrenic on.”

“It doesn’t make any sense at all to have an open door, open border policy, where you are bringing people into the United States where people are supposedly destroying the planet, destroying the environment, where we are talking about population control in some parts of the left right now,” he said, observing that Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortes “stays up at night” because she is so worried about climate change she doesn’t want to have children, yet “wants to bring in hundreds of thousands, maybe even millions of people from around the world into the United States. How does this make any sense? It makes no sense.” (RELATED: ‘Practice What You Preach’: Student Asks Bernie Sanders About His Own Fossil Fuel Use. Here’s How He Responded)

“I feel sorry for her,” Tucker said. “I think the movement that was started to clean up the environment … has morphed into this weird cluster of neurosis where people actually think they can’t have children because of climate, and it’s sad. I mean, it really is ‘paging Dr. Freud.’ These people need help.”