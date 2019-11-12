Atlanta, Georgia Named The Top City In America For Singles

The best city in America for singles is apparently Atlanta, Georgia.

WalletHub released a study Tuesday morning that ranked the best cities for singles based on economics, fun and recreation and dating opportunities.

When the dust settled, Atlanta came out on top.

The worst city for singles is Pearl City, HI. I don't know anything about that place, but I suppose I can cross it off of my list of places to potentially visit.

Here's all I'll say about these rankings. I've visited many cities on the list, and I've lived for years in some of them as well (Madison and Washington D.C.).

I really haven't seen a ton of difference. Now, the last time I was in Atlanta I was about 11 years old, but I hated it.

The city was dirty and disgusting to me. There was nothing appealing about it, and I got robbed. It was an awful experience.

Madison is eighth on the list and Washington D.C. is 27th. I’ve lived in both places for several years, and I’m not sure I’ve seen much of a major difference.

Is Madison better? Yes, but I’m not sure it has more opportunities. I’d just say the opportunities. Plus, it’s full of Midwestern people and there’s a massive university there.

When it comes to D.C., there are still tons of people, but they’re Coasties. We all know it’s not exactly the same.

As long as there are some sports teams, some good food options and enough people, dating opportunities will be ample.

Do I believe Atlanta is any better than any other top 10 city on that list? No. Not even a little bit, but I also don’t think there’s a gap between most cities.

P.S.: If you ever want to see a city full of nothing but women who are in great shape, I suggest you visit Bozeman, Montana. I lived there for a time too. I don’t think I saw a single woman who wasn’t in great shape. Living in the mountains does wonders for the way people look.