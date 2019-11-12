We Found The Highest Rated Home Sound Bars According To Reviewers This Holiday Season

Holidays are the time of the year reserved only for families. When being asked the question “what is your holiday moment?”, a thousand people may have a thousand slightly different answers, but these moments always all include their dearest families, their loved ones or their most treasurable friends. It could be at a big thanksgiving dinner with families that they haven’t seen for the whole year; It could be in a Christmas morning when their kids jump into their beds to wake them up; Or it could simply be at a random night during the holiday season when they and their family sit around to watch a movie. The best memories matter not because of where, when or how people are gathered, but with whom they are surrounded and with whom they share those moments.

Today, roughly two weeks before Thanksgiving, we are pleased to offer you these best rated home sound bars on Amazon that will make your holiday moments more cheerful and memorable! Whether you and your families want to enjoy a little music, to watch a Christmas movie or to play a car racing video game, these home sound bars will enhance your hearing experience and lead you onto the richest and fullest sound journey. If you see other holiday deals that you want us to write about and to remind other readers of good deals, feel free to contact us and share your great purchasing experience with our readers!

The Best Of The Best

1. 2.1 Channel Bluetooth Sound Bar, Wohome TV Sound bar with Built-in Subwoofer

2.1 Channel Bluetooth Sound Bar is your best choice if you are looking for a reasonably priced, high-quality sound bar to improve your hearing experience. This sound bar provides a powerful bass with a built-in 3-inch subwoofer. It produces deep bass sound that improves the clarity yet loses none of the vividness of the sound. The sound bar itself is 34 inches long with in total three drivers. The device is compatible with Samsung, Vizio, TCL, LG, Sharp, Philips, Sony Element and almost all TVs. It features 2.1 channel designed with DSP Technology that improves on precision and clarity of your music. With four sound modes, you can adjust the sound bar to your best interest. Besides its advantages in technology, Wohome supplies a remote controller, a wall mount kit and one year warranty, 45 days money back guarantee and a life time of technical support.

Many reviewers acknowledged that this sound bar was better than expected. Before purchasing, they were all concerned about the quality of the product due to its low price, but they were all satisfied with their purchases and expressed interest in buying a second one. One noted that, ” It was fairly easy to set up and the sound is crisp and it’s exactly what I wanted in a sound bar. I would recommend to those who are looking for a cheap sound bar with an exceptional quality in sound.” Another said that this sound bar produced “clear, dynamic and well-balanced sound!” There is no point to hesitate when you can save 48 percent of the original price to get this high quality sound bar for only $67.99!

Outstanding Sound Quality

2. Sonos Playbar – The Mountable Sound Bar for TV, Movies, Music, and More

If you have been saving up for a big holiday season purchase, I would recommend to you Sonos Playbar for TV, Movies, Music and More. Even though it is a lot more expensive than the first one that we recommend, it is definitely worth its price. This playbar was tuned by Oscar winning engineer to produce theatre quality sound. The crispy and deep bass will echo from wall to wall. The playbar will automatically tune itself according to the surroundings whether you install it on a wall or place it below your TV. You can easily connect Sonos speakers in different rooms over WiFi to create a very convenient sound system that brings every room in your house in this sound party. Setup only takes minutes. You can control the playbar through Sonos App remotely. Though this playbar doesn’t come with a subwoofer, many customers said that the volume of the sound produced by the device was more than enough for a big living room.

Over 1,000 customers were satisfied with their purchases and recommended others to try out this playbar. Many have said similar things about its high quality of sound and their great hearing experience with it. One compared it with another pricy product and said that, “Anyone who criticizes the price of these items, might also criticize Festool for selling a miter saw for almost $1500. The saw is virtually dustless, just as the soundbar/subwoofer is virtually flawless. Value is a very personal thing. For me Sonos has satisfied my requisites for a very pleasurable listening experience. The system is highly recommended.”

A Trusted Brand

3. Sony HT-S350 2.1CH Soundbar with Powerful Subwoofer and Bluetooth Technology

Sony Soundbar with subwoofer and bluetooth is on sale for a limited time deal on Amazon! It features 2.1 channel with powerful subwoofer and bluetooth that will maximize your hearing experience. Its 32ow total power output guarantees the best quality, volume and depth of sound. With its powerful subwoofer, you can use this soundbar in a bigger living room or even outside in your backyard. Not to mention that it features voice enhancement that is unique among similar products in the market. This special design aims to increase audio frequencies to isolate voices and to amplify above background noise for greater clarity. Installment is very easy as well. All you have to do is to connect the soundbar to HDMI ARC with single cable.

Many customers acknowledged that they still went for Sony Soundbar even when there were many other cheaper sound bars on Amazon because they read the reviews and decided to invest in a quality-guaranteed product. One customer also said that Sony soundbar fulled the surrounding as well as a larger size device, “This soundbar has really good sound and is super simple to set up and use. I downsized from a 7.1 surround setup (it didn’t make sense for the space) but I don’t feel we lost any sound, if anything the dialogue is enhanced. I bought this soundbar when it was on sale, but would have been happy if I had paid full price.” Save $82 to make your holiday shopping list shorter!

A Worthy Investment

4. JBL Bar 5.1 4K Ultra HD 5.1-Channel Soundbar with True Wireless Surround Speakers

To turn your home into the theatre mode, you need a little magic called JBL 5.1 channel Soundbar. JBL Soundbar is more than a sound bar or a play bar, it is the essential to create your home theatre. The sound bar features two detachable wireless surround speakers and a powerful subwoofer with three HDMI inputs to connect with your 4k devices. The subwoofer is separated from the main sound bar so that you can place it anywhere you want to produce maximized thrilling effects. The total power is as high as 510w to ensure an impressive sound quality and an amazing hearing experience. JBL is eager to prove to the most critical customers that their 5.1 channel soundbar is the best in the market.

One key phrase that has been mentioned frequently in the review is “show off.” Many said that it was hard not to show off JBL sound bar because of its incredible sound quality and its gorgeous design. One noted that, “This thing is AMAZING. Not only does it sound great, but it’s just so awesome to show off. If you’re thrown off by the whole battery part, don’t be. Not only do they last long enough for a party, BUT they do have micro usb inputs that you could use to keep them powered.” A new JBL soundbar costs $699.95 which may sound a little bit above your budgets, but if you want to invest in a cool sound bar that you can use for a long time, you may want to try JBL Soundbar out.

Our Best Budget Pick

5. Yamaha YAS-108 Sound Bar with Built-in Subwoofers & Bluetooth

Yamaha YAS-108 Sound Bar is a real space saver with its built-in subwoofers and bluetooth. It is only 35 inches long so you can easily fit in below your TV even if you don’t have much space left on your wall. There are keyholes on its back for wall-mounting and gyroscope built inside for better orientation of sound. Bluetooth allows you to use Alexa or your phone to control the device. This sound bar will provide a big upgrade of sound quality from your TV sound. You will find the bass surprisingly powerful for its small size. If you don’t like subwoofers spread around your TV, I would recommend you this portable, easy-assembled sound bar.

For less than $200, Yamaha YAS-108 Sound Bar is definitely worth its price. In fact, many reviewers are impressed by the amount of sound power its produces for such a small size. One customer noted that, “I have a close friend who does audio and even he was impressed by the sound. I love the two subwoofer bass, the surround sound feature (which really does sound like you have speakers all around the room), and yet the clarity for voices is still crystal. This is beyond worth it.”

