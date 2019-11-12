LSU Takes The Top Spot In The Newest College Football Playoff Ranking, Alabama Drops Out Of The Top 4

The newest college football playoff rankings were released Tuesday night, and there was some movement.

The top four teams are as follows:

LSU Ohio State Clemson Georgia

After a crazy week of action that saw Penn State and Alabama both lose, we finally got some major movement. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Obviously, LSU deserves the top spot right now. They might not have looked as consistently impressive as Ohio State, but they did win on the road at Alabama. It’s hard to overstate how impressive that is.

They didn’t just win, either. The Tigers came in and smacked the Crimson Tide as Joe Burrow and company tore up Tuscaloosa.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LSU Football (@lsufootball) on Nov 9, 2019 at 7:16pm PST

Ohio State is not falling out of the top two as long as they go undefeated. That much I can promise you. The committee is probably dreaming of a LSU/OSU championship.

Joe Burrow facing his old team for the national title is a storyline that is straight out of Hollywood. Could the Tigers win?

I’m not sure. Justin Fields and the Buckeyes are the real deal. The things they’ve done on the field this year are nothing short of spectacular.

As for Clemson, as long as they go undefeated, they’re also still in. They might not have been in the top four to start, but it’s all gravy now for Dabo Swinney’s squad.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clemson Football (@clemsonfb) on Nov 11, 2019 at 9:02am PST

Georgia checks in at four, which just confirms what we all already thought. If the Bulldogs win the rest of their games and win the SEC, then they’re in.

No real surprises of any kind ahead of them.

As for Alabama, we’ll see what they can muster. They’re sitting at five, and their issue isn’t winning out. It’s stopping a team from jumping them from behind and at the same time getting teams to drop. I’m not extremely optimistic.

Only time will tell, but Oklahoma, Oregon and Utah are all nipping at their heels.

Tune in next week! It’s going to be a great week of college football!