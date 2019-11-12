‘Elizabeth Warren Is Scary’: Joy Behar Weighs In As More Democrats Consider Jumping Into 2020 Race

Joy Behar admitted Tuesday that Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren was “scary” — but mainly because she worried that people might not believe that she could deliver on the things she was promising.

Behar made the comments during a discussion on ABC’s “The View” about the possibility that former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick might jump into the 2020 Democratic primary.

Whoopi Goldberg kicked off the show with the announcement, saying, “Ex-Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick thinks there’s an opening for someone who may be able to unite liberal and moderate voters because he says he doesn’t think anyone is gaining political momentum right now. He says he’s that candidate … I mean, you know, between him and Bloomberg, just the cojones on these guys.”

“I mean, because I just feel — how insulting to the people who are running,” Goldberg continued.

“And doing well,” Meghan McCain added.

“Well, can I point out that Ronald Reagan was the last candidate to enter this late and we know how that worked out. He won twice,” Behar pointed out.

“The game has changed entirely. The paradigm in which people —” McCain added.

“I’m with Whoopi,” Abby Huntsman said. “It says a lot about someone to think you’re going to ride in on your white horse and save the day when you’ve got 17 candidates running … Joy, I find your take on this so interesting because you’ve been a lifelong Democrat and your main mission is to get Trump out of office. You’re concerned about Elizabeth Warren.”

“I am,” Behar agreed. “I’m not alone. A lot of people want him out. As I was saying in the makeup room this morning, I’m a very pragmatic liberal. I want to win.” (RELATED: ‘This Isn’t A MAGA Rally!’: Joy Behar Scolds Audience For Cheering Donald Trump Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle)

“That’s why you said Elizabeth Warren isn’t the right candidate,” Huntsman prompted.

“Elizabeth Warren is scary in terms of she promises things and people may not buy it,” Behar explained. “I like Elizabeth Warren. I did from the beginning. I’m a liberal. I like what she’s saying if she can pull it off. I’m worried about it, that’s all.”