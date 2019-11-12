Emilia Clarke Wants To Be The First Female James Bond

Emilia Clarke wants to the first female James Bond, and I’m 100% here for it.

According to Esquire, Clarke opened up about the idea during a recent interview with Empire, and it’s something that I can absolutely get behind. (RELATED: These Are The Sexiest Photos Of ‘Game Of Thrones‘ Star Emilia Clarke On The Internet)

“Yeah! Of course! Hell to the yeah! James Bond is one of those franchises where it’s never not cool,” Clarke said when talking about potentially being the first woman to take over the iconic role.

The former “Game of Thrones” star added, “Yes! I think we’ve watched the guys do it for the last 40 years, get out of the way, guys, and put a woman up there.”

Normally, I’d rip the idea of a woman playing James Bond. After all, his name is literally James. It would make no sense at all.

James Bond is a womanizer, he likes to smoke and drink, he kills bad guys and he simply can’t be played by a woman. That’s just not the way it works.

“Goldfinger” wouldn’t be any good if it was a woman instead Sean Connery. That’s the truth of the matter. I’m sorry if you can’t face reality.

Having said all of that, I’m also a huge Clarke fan. If there’s ever going to be a woman to play the role, it should be her.

I don’t care what she does for the rest of her career, it’ll have my stamp of approval. Her role as Daenerys has earned her that.

If we’re going to have a woman, we might as well make it one of the most badass women we can find. Clarke fits that profile and then some.

I’m so in on Emilia Clarke as James Bond that I can’t even begin to tell you how pumped I’d be. Again, this only applies to her (and maybe Emma Watson), and nobody else.

I’m still very much against the idea, but there are always exception to the rule. If Clarke wants the role, then I say we do it.

Let’s roll these dice and find out what she can do!

At the very least, find a role for her in the movies. Is that too much to ask? I don’t think so. Go, Clarke, go!