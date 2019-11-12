Hilaria Baldwin Announces Heartbreaking News That She Has Suffered Another Miscarriage

Hilaria Baldwin announced heartbreaking news that she has suffered a second miscarriage in less than a year after previously sharing that she and Alec Baldwin were expecting again.
“We are very sad to share that today we learned that our baby passed away at 4 months,” the 35-year-old wife of the “Saturday Night Live” star captioned her post on Instagram, along with an emotional video of her and her daughter, per CNN in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Alec Baldwin Says Anger Management Made Him Realize He’s ‘Not That Angry’)
“We also want you to know that even though we are not ok right now, we will be,” she added. “We are so lucky with our 4 healthy babies—and we will never lose sight of this.”(RELATED: Alec Baldwin Hints He Might Play Trump At WHCD)
Baldwin continued, “I told Carmen [her daughter] and took this so I could send it to Alec. I guess this is a good way to share it with you too. I told her that this baby isn’t going to come after all…but we will try very hard to give her a little sister another time.”
“I’m really devastated right now…I was not expecting this when I went to my scan today,” Hilaria concluded. “I don’t know what else to say…I’m still in shock and don’t have this all quite clear. Please no paparazzi…that’s all I ask.”
It all comes after the “Beetlejuice” star and his wife had confirmed in September that they were indeed expecting once again after she suffered a miscarriage back in April.
“It is still very early … but we have learned that there is a little person inside of me,” Baldwin’s wife captioned her post on Instagram, along with a clip of the audio of her child’s heartbeat.
Baldwin and Hilaria are also the proud parents of four kids, six-years-old and under.