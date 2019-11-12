‘Jeopardy’ Contestant Loses $1,995 To Write That He Loves Alex Trebek

“Jeopardy” contestant Dhruv Gaur had a heartfelt moment for Alex Trebek on Monday.

With $2,000 on the line, Gaur stunned the world with his response to the question, “In the title of a groundbreaking 1890 exposé of poverty in New York City slums, these 3 words follow ‘How the.’” (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Gaur bet $1,995 and wrote, “What is we (heart) you, Alex!” The incorrect answer left him with only $5, but Trebek, who is battling pancreatic cancer, was visibly shaken by the touching moment. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Watch it below.

This is so touching. pic.twitter.com/6KQ7MBNzDc — Yashar Ali (@yashar) November 12, 2019

If that doesn’t pull at your emotions, then I’m going to have to ask whether or not you even have a heart. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

This is a great reminder that entertainment and television can provide us with some incredible moments. Gaur could have made some more money. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Instead, he chose to lose virtually all of it in order to share a special message for the famous gameshow host. Damn, I think I need a tissue right now.

According to the Gainesville Times, Gaur had competed in “Jeopardy” before back in 2018, and I think it’s safe to say we’re now able to call him a legend of the game.

Just a 100% class move from the young man. Trebek has gone through a couple rounds of chemo to fight the awful illness, and the situation got worse after initially improving.

Our thoughts and prayers are with him. There’s no question he’s one of the good guys.