Kanye West Set To Appear At Joel Osteen’s Church In Houston

Musician Kanye West will appear at Joel Osteen’s church in Houston this Sunday.

A representative for Lakewood Church, Donald Iloff, Jr., confirmed the appearance to the Houston Chronicle on Tuesday.

“Joel is still putting his questions together, but he will talk about Kanye’s journey to his faith,” Iloff said.

Osteen and Kanye will reportedly have a 15-20 minute conversation during the 11 a.m. service. Kanye will then appear again at the 7 p.m. service where he will perform with his Sunday Service choir.

The pair talked about the meeting over the weekend when Kanye was in Houston for Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival,” the Houston Chronicle reported. (RELATED: Kanye West Discusses His Porn Addiction And Presidential Aspirations)

“Kanye and Joel are friends,” Iloff said. “He’s been wanting to come out for some time and it just worked out for this weekend.”

Osteen’s services usually have about 45,000 attendees each week and are broadcast live on TV and SiriusXM.

It’ll definitely be interesting to see what Kanye decides to open up about while at Lakewood. It’s a huge crowd and as we’ve seen he has no issue being totally open and honest with his fans.

The performance is definitely going to be epic, as we saw with James Corden’s “Airpool Karaoke.”