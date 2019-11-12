Kate Middleton Nails The Perfect Fall Look With Burgundy Pants And Checkered Blazer Combo

Kate Middleton nailed the perfect fall look Tuesday when she stepped out in a gorgeous checkered blazer and burgundy pants combo in London, Britain.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked just as striking as ever in the long sleeve, button up black and white jacket and colorful pants as she joined Prince William at a Shout’s Crisis Volunteer celebration event at the Troubadour White City Theatre. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton’s Alleged Feud Really Between Prince Harry And Prince William)

She completed the terrific look with loose hair, a white top, black patent leather belt and black high heels. (RELATED: 18 Times Meghan Markle Already Looked Like Royalty [SLIDESHOW])

To say she looked stunning would be an understatement.

“Catherine and I, and Harry and Meghan couldn’t be more proud of what @GiveUsAShout has accomplished,” a tweet from Kensington Palace read, along with a handful of shots from the event. ‘We’re hugely proud and hugely grateful to all of you for being part of this.— The Duke of Cambridge #Shout85258.”

