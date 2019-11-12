Lamar Odom Is Engaged To Personal Trainer Sabrina Parr

Former NBA star Lamar Odom announced his engagement Monday on Instagram.

Odom, 40, and Parr, 32, both posted separate announcements on social media, according to a report published by Page Six.

“Introducing my new fiancé!! Soon to be Mrs. Parr-Odom,” Odom captioned his post on Instagram. “She the ONE!!!! @getuptoparr.”

Parr confirmed the engagement by sharing a photo of her diamond ring. (RELATED: Lamar Odom Once Used A Fake Penis To Pass The Olympic Drug Test)

“I SAID YES!!!!! @lamarodom #mrsparrodom #lamarandsabrina,” Parr captioned her photo.

Odom and Parr were linked back in August. The couple was spotted kissing outside of a Chipotle in Atlanta. The former L.A. Clippers player opened up about his relationship with Parr.

The look on @getuptoparr face is how she makes me feel everyday,” Odom shared. “Outside of my daughter, this is the most serious and committed relationship I’ve ever been in with a woman.”

“I’m tired of people asking me questions about my ex’s based on old interviews and old comments!” he continued. “I said what I said then based on where I was in life at that time. I was young, wasn’t sober and going through a lot. All of that is different now. I’m at where I want to be at,” he continued.”