LSU Players Pitched Alabama Recruits On Coming To Baton Rouge After Beating The Crimson Tide

LSU players pulled a savage move after beating Alabama.

A video went viral of multiple players from the Tigers approaching Alabama recruits in attendance, and pitching them on coming to Baton Rouge instead of Tuscaloosa. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the video below.

According to 247Sports, Orgeron reacted to the actions of his players in part by telling the media after the win, “I think it’s phenomenal. We had a lot of recruits at the game tonight. I texted them, they called me. I think a lot of them were wearing their purple and gold socks tonight. I think there were a lot of guys that want to come be a part of our great football team.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LSU Football (@lsufootball) on Nov 11, 2019 at 4:41am PST

This is such a savage move by the LSU players that you just have to love it. First, they murder Alabama’s playoff hopes and then they try stealing their recruits.

It doesn’t get much more coldblooded. This wasn’t a football game. It was a murder in front of America, and then LSU rode around parading what they’d done.

If you’re an Alabama fan, how do you even show your face in public after this kind of humiliation?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LSU Football (@lsufootball) on Nov 9, 2019 at 7:16pm PST

The Coach O era has arrived, and it’s lived up to all the hype. If this is the kind of energy the Tigers are carrying with them, then they might not lose for a long time in the SEC.

It’s been Nick Saban’s conference for more than a decade. The six-time national champion has locked it down.

Now, the tide is shifting, and Coach O is taking over with his squad.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LSU Football (@lsufootball) on Nov 9, 2019 at 6:26pm PST

I can’t wait to see what happens if LSU makes the playoff. It’s going to be electric.